Mickie James wants Impact Knockouts title vs. WWE women’s title at WrestleMania

WWE surprised the world when opening the Forbidden Door to allow Mickie James to participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble match on Saturday, January 29. Impact was on board for the appearance from their Knockouts champion to create buzz for the fans. James has lofty goals with the hope of winning to set up a title versus title match between Impact and WWE at WrestleMania.

James expressed her desire in a State of the Knockouts Address during Impact Wrestling. She is in it to win and make history to see who is the best in the world.

.@MickieJames is here to address the Knockouts just 48 hours before she makes history when she runs down the @WWE #RoyalRumble ramp as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VnWcLzKn0t — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

Mickie’s speech was interrupted by Chelsea Green asking for the next shot and Tasha Steelz putting her foot down to demand a Knockouts Championship match at the Impact special event No Surrender on February 19. Steelz has the rightful claim by winning the Knockouts Ultimate X match. Fisticuffs ensued with James standing tall. Hardcore Country!

.@MickieJames was about to tell @ImChelseaGreen she had the first title shot after #RoyalRumble but number one contender @RealTSteelz wasn't going to sit back and let it happen..."Okurrr"! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LmAfOuMKA8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

James versus Steelz for Knockouts gold was made official for No Surrender.

BREAKING: @MickieJames will go head to head with @RealTSteelz for the Knockouts World Championship Saturday February 19th at No Surrender!



More Info:

Tickets:

Even though James winning the Royal Rumble is unlikely, pushing for title versus title is a nice angle to drum up even more interest in her appearance. Hopefully for Impact, James can lure viewers over to watch her defend against Steelz.

Would you like to see Impact Knockouts title versus the Raw or SmackDown women’s title at WrestleMania 38? What odds do you give Mickie James of winning the Royal Rumble?