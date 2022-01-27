 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mickie James wants Impact Knockouts title vs. WWE women’s title at WrestleMania

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
WWE surprised the world when opening the Forbidden Door to allow Mickie James to participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble match on Saturday, January 29. Impact was on board for the appearance from their Knockouts champion to create buzz for the fans. James has lofty goals with the hope of winning to set up a title versus title match between Impact and WWE at WrestleMania.

James expressed her desire in a State of the Knockouts Address during Impact Wrestling. She is in it to win and make history to see who is the best in the world.

Mickie’s speech was interrupted by Chelsea Green asking for the next shot and Tasha Steelz putting her foot down to demand a Knockouts Championship match at the Impact special event No Surrender on February 19. Steelz has the rightful claim by winning the Knockouts Ultimate X match. Fisticuffs ensued with James standing tall. Hardcore Country!

James versus Steelz for Knockouts gold was made official for No Surrender.

Even though James winning the Royal Rumble is unlikely, pushing for title versus title is a nice angle to drum up even more interest in her appearance. Hopefully for Impact, James can lure viewers over to watch her defend against Steelz.

Would you like to see Impact Knockouts title versus the Raw or SmackDown women’s title at WrestleMania 38? What odds do you give Mickie James of winning the Royal Rumble?

