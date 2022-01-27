Sami Zayn confirms re-signing with WWE: ‘I’m really happy with my role with the company’

There were solid reports last week that Sami Zayn had signed a new contract to stay with WWE. Now, Zayn’s confirmed the news. He did it the same way fellow Quebecker Kevin Owens did — in French on Pat Laprade’s les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast:

“Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. “My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”

While Zayn says he does want more at times (and understands frustration from talent who hasn’t had the same experience he has), he is satisfied with what he’s given, and feels his talents are appreciated:

“Of course, every talent in the locker room, everyone, always wants more. It’s normal. Even Roman Reigns who is the number one in our company. It’s everybody. So, I’m not going to say I’m 100% happy with what I have right now. I do the best I can, but there are things I don’t control 100%. “But with everything that’s happened in the last year, I’m really happy to stay here. I feel that the company has confidence in me. They often use me in talking segments. I think I do a good job and I find that the company recognizes my work. And that’s why I’m always in a storyline. Maybe that’s why some talents weren’t happy because they think they never had an opportunity. I really can’t say that. I get lots of them and that’s why I’m really happy.”

Zayn is currently working a Royal Rumble program with Johnny Knoxville, and is the #1 contender to the Intercontinental title. It might not be the role fans envisioned for him when he was delivering match of the year candidates in NXT, but he is a television fixture in an entertaining role that doesn’t require the kind of bumps that resulted in injuries earlier in his WWE career.

At the end of the day, it’s his decision. If Sami’s happy, we’re happy.