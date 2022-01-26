NXT rating rebounds from last week’s record low

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 25) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT garnered 593,000 viewers for a 0.14 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. That’s a small week-to-week improvement in viewership (1%), and a big step up from last week’s dismal demo number (27%). Still it’s at the low end of the range the show’s been in for the past several months.

It did help WWE & USA rise from 50th in the cable ratings last week... to 41st.

One more week in its usual home before the Olympics bumps NXT to SyFy.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

