You’ll totally guess who the new favorite is to win the Women’s Royal Rumble

Last week, neither the oddsmakers nor the folks who bet on WWE had a good sense of what to expect from the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday (Jan. 29).

Then the rumor mill started churning. Lo and behold, we have a new — and clear — favorite.

Oddschecker’s updated their betting preview to show that change, and a few other lines that are shifting. We’re probably still too early to count these as spoilers. The most telling swings happen late when the “smart” money comes in from people with first or second-hand knowledge of the show’s script.

The Rowdy One isn’t the only new name getting action lately, either. Bets are coming in for a recently released longshot, too.

Women’s Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey +175 (55.8% of bets placed on Mon., Jan. 24 and Tues., Jan. 25)

Tegan Nox +8000 (11.6%)

Bianca Belair +350 (9.5%)

Bayley +600 (6.3%)

Alexa Bliss +500 (3.2%)

Zelina Vega +5000 (3.2%)

Charlotte Flair +1000 (2.1%)

Liv Morgan +650 (2.1%)

Paige +1200 (2.1%)

Becky Lynch +2000 (1.1%)

Raquel Gonzalez +1200 (7.7%)

The reigning, defending WWE champion is still the favorite to win the Men’s Rumble. But gamblers are taking a flyer on the man he took the strap from at Day 1, and the line is changing accordingly. Money is also being tossed at fluke bets in this one.

Men’s Royal Rumble Big E +400 (16.5% of bets placed on Mon., Jan. 24 and Tues., Jan. 25))

Brock Lesnar +275 (15.5%)

Roman Reigns +1000 (12.4%)

AJ Styles +800 (11.3%)

The Rock +1200 (9.3%)

Jeff Hardy +50000 (8.3%)

Drew McIntyre +1000 (6.2%)

Kevin Owens +1200 (3.1%)

Bray Wyatt +2500 (2.1%)

GUNTHER +3300 (2.1%)

You may have noticed Universal champion Roman Reigns is getting more attention in the Rumble than he was previously. Perhaps that’s because the line is shifting in his title match?

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins Roman Reigns -163 (62% implied chance of winning)

Seth Rollins +120 (45.5%)

Place, or update, your bets.