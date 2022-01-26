Did she say Saved by the Bell?

The next episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” drops Friday on Peacock and features current Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. It will surely be a great show, because Stone Cold is a fun interviewer and Lynch is a fun interviewee.

In an extra from said interview, released on the WWE YouTube channel to get us ready for the full episode, Austin asks Lynch to name the Greatest Of All Time in various categories. She calls herself the greatest WWE champion of all time, thinks the Shooting Star Press is the best finisher, and loves the 1993 Johnny Depp film “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

Then he says “TV show” and she comes back with one hell of an answer:

“Hard, very hard question. Saved by the Bell.”

Austin literally laughs while saying “you waited all that time for Saved by the Bell,” and he is absolutely right to do so.

She really said the greatest TV show of all time is Saved by the Bell.

Look, I was raised in the 90s and I, too, woke up in the morning to my alarm giving out a warning and I didn’t think I’d ever make it on time, but there’s just no way in hell the answer to that question is Saved by the Bell.

It’s not alright.