Grayson Waller’s new bodyguard gets a name

Last week’s episode of NXT 2.0 featured LA Knight getting around a restraining order Grayson Waller took out on him by employing the help of Dexter Lumis. As it turned out, though, Waller had an equalizer, a new face who is now acting as his bodyguard who, at that time, had no name, at least not one we knew of.

We weren’t told who he was then, but we’ve been introduced to him properly now.

Meet Sanga:

They didn’t give us any real back story there, so it’s still unclear why Sanga is aligned with and choosing to protect Waller. That said, they’re already doing a great job of making him look awfully menacing and Waller is the perfect character to get a heater like this.

The sky is limit, which is good because it sure as hell looks like that’s where they’re both headed.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: