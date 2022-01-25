Cameron Grimes will challenge for the North American title at NXT Vengeance Day 2022

Cameron Grimes came into 2022 having decided upon reaching greater heights — to the moon or something or other — and that including his finally winning a championship in NXT. The million dollar gimmick is cool and all but it’s time to get good and serious.

Or at least as serious as he can be.

That culminated in a number one contender match to the North American title in the main event of this week’s episode of NXT 2.0 against Tony D’Angelo, himself hungry for gold. It sure looked like Grimes always had it in the bag but just in case he didn’t, an old rival of D’Angelo’s, Pete Dunne, showed up with an assist that wasn’t meant to be an assist.

Either way, the end result was Grimes emerging victorious and booking a match against Carmelo Hayes at the just announced NXT “Vengeance Day” show in three weeks on Feb. 15, 2022.

On that same show, the finals of the men’s Dusty Classic tournament will take place.