MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans advance in Dusty Classic tournament

The men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, with the final two opening round match-ups. Before the first match got underway, Vic Joseph announced that NXT “Vengeance Day” will return on Feb. 15, and that’s when the finals of this tournament will take place.

In the first match of the night, MSK got off to a successful start in defending their Cup win from last year, as they took out Jacket Time. The two squads shook hands and embraced in the ring after, much to the delight of the crowd.

MSK will now meet upstarts Malik Blade & Edris Enofe in the semifinals.

Later, Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward tried to teach Grizzled Young Veterans a lesson but ending up on the receiving end of ones themselves, as GYV booked their ticket to the semifinals for the third year in a row.

The Creed Brothers await them there. Is this finally their year?

Stay tuned.

