WWE scrubs Saudi records from 2022 Royal Rumble ‘By The Numbers’ video

Even though I know that records and statistics from a scripted event aren’t the same as numbers generated from legitimate competitions, one of the reasons I’ve always adored Royal Rumble is because it’s wrestling’s most quantifiable event.

WWE knows this, too. Every year, hype for the show includes numbers talk. There are infographics, and the annual “By The Numbers” video — the 2022 version of which dropped today.

It’s an odd one, too. After several years of including 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble in their record book, this year it’s been nixed. That conveniently spares them from having to promote two men who left the company last year: Braun Strowman and (Daniel) Bryan Danielson. It’s selective, though, as they reframe the categories Strowman and Bryan were recognized in to exclude their accomplishments from Jeddah, but include that years entrants in other stats. And of course, they can’t not pass up an opportunity to rib Titus O’Neil about his “slide”.

Not gonna complain about removing the 50 man match from Saudi Arabia from continuity, but it’s an odd precedent. But then, the ‘04 winner’s been excised from history for years. And WWE just tried to pretend Ric Flair’s 1992 win didn’t happen (or wasn’t great, I guess), so...

Anyway, here’s this year’s numbers.

1988: The first year the Royal Rumble took place

1,190: Entrants in the match since its inception

31: Number of winners

19: Wrestlers who won the world championship at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, including 5 of the last 6

Wrestlers who’ve entered #1 and won the Rumble are mentioned, but only Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Edge’s 2021 wins are listed (glossing over Chris Benoit in 2004, as is WWE policy)

:01: The fastest elimination in Royal Rumble history (Santino Marella)

18: The number of Royal Rumble matches Kane has competed in, the all time record

45: The number of career eliminations Kane had in those matches, also an all time record

13: The record for eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match. The video only mentions Brock Lesnar’s 13 consecutive eliminations from 2020, indicating that Braun Strowman’s 13 from Greatest Royal Rumble are no longer canon

62:12: Rey Mysterio’s endurance record for a “traditional 30 man Royal Rumble” (last year, Daniel Bryan was recognized in this category for lasting 76:06 at Greatest Royal Rumble)

57:12: Bianca Belair’s endurance record for the Women’s Royal Rumble

24: Years since anyone has won back-to-back Rumbles; Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels & Stone Cold Steve Austin are the only 3 people to ever do it

8: Superstars who’ve won two Rumbles (in addition to Hogan, Michaels & Austin — John Cena, Edge, Batista, Triple H & Randy Orton)

3: The number of times Stone Cold Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble, an all time record