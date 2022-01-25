Preliminary WrestleMania schedule features Friday Hall of Fame, Saturday matinee NXT show

We still had questions after WWE announced their STUPENDOUS but relatively detail-free plans for WrestleMania 38 week in the Dallas Metroplex. PWInsider has come through with some answers.

The site stresses that what they’re heard is “still very preliminary and could change” as we get closer to the two-night show in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium on Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3. But as of this moment, plans call for...

The Hall of Fame Ceremony to air on Peacock and WWE Network at 10pm ET on Fri., April 1. The event could be taped earlier in the week, but wouldn’t stream until after the go home episode of SmackDown was over.

NXT Stand & Deliver is slated to take place on Saturday afternoon before night one of WrestleMania. No word on venue yet, but WWE seems to be trying to give fans time to get to AT&T because the NXT show is currently pencilled in for 12 - 3pm ET.

If this is the schedule that sticks, it would be the first time NXT didn’t have its own night during ‘Mania week. It would also likely put the rebranded developmental show up against indie options like GCW’s The Collective and WrestleCon.

Sound stupendous?