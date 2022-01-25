Brian Kendrick reportedly waiting for WWE release request to be granted

There’s no #FreeTheBrianKendrick trend yet, but PWInsider says the former WWE Tag Team & Cruiserweight champion requested his release some time ago, and is waiting for the company to grant it.

Sources told Insider’s Mike Johnson Kendrick made his request known “at least” six weeks ago. The 42 year old had been working as a producer and agent for NXT and 205 Live, but hasn’t been at the Orlando Performance Center for any tapings “in some time.” NXT ran an angle between Kendrick and Joe Gacy & Harland, even promoting a match with the latter for the Dec. 29, 2021 episode. This could explain why that was dropped.

If granted, this release would mark the end of Kendrick’s third run with WWE. He rejoined the company as a trainer in 2014 before making a full-time return to the ring for the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. Kendrick shifted to a primarily backstage role in Oct. 2020.

Along with Scott “Scotty 2 Hotty” Garland, Kendrick would be the second producer/coach we know of to ask for their release since NXT’s rebranding. Several others in similar roles have also been let go without asking. He also joins Mustafa Ali as the second independent contractor we’ve heard about whose request to be let out of their contract has been either denied or unanswered.