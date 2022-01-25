Dirty Dawgs to NXT 2.0?

Here’s an interesting video that aired only as a “digital exclusive” following this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw:

First, we see Dolph Ziggler mystified at NXT 2.0’s Roderick Strong walking by while giving him the side eye. He quickly shakes that off so he can get back to being interviewed. Only seconds later, yet another NXT 2.0 star walks by. This time it’s LA Knight.

Ziggler can’t resist saying something.

“What is this, bring your kid to work day?”

Knight stops to say he’s not here to be in their business but then invites them to show up whenever on a Tuesday night to take a peek at what’s happening there. They blow that off, instead focusing on the fact that they’ll be in the Royal Rumble, where they hope to book a trip to the main event of WrestleMania.

But we know that’s not going to happen, as does Knight, who all but says that. It sure felt like building to Ziggler & Roode heading to the developmental brand but we’ll see.

