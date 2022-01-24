Seven more wrestlers declare for Royal Rumble match

If you were wondering if Riddle and Randy Orton would be getting their rematch for the Raw tag team titles against Alpha Academy at Royal Rumble, possibly on the Kickoff show, wonder no longer. It doesn’t appear to be happening.
It was a full card anyway.
It’s possible it still does but if so they’ll be pulling double duty. That’s because WWE announced seven more wrestlers who declared for the men’s Royal Rumble this Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:
Who just declared for the 2022 30-Man #RoyalRumble Match?! @TheGiantOmos @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @WWEGable @otiswwe @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode https://t.co/2u0fmTxNWh pic.twitter.com/iryPSwea6Q— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2022
That brings the list of confirmed entrants up to 22:
- Omos
- Randy Orton
- Riddle
- Raw Tag Team Champion Otis
- Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable
- Dolph Ziggler
- Robert Roode
- Kevin Owens
- Big E
- AJ Styles
- United States Champion Damian Priest
- Johnny Knoxville
- Sami Zayn
- Kofi Kingston
- Happy Corbin
- Madcap Moss
- Sheamus
- Angelo Dawkins
- Montez Ford
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Austin Theory
Not a lot of room for surprises, but we’ll surely get something special that evening.
