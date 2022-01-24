 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seven more wrestlers declare for Royal Rumble match

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

If you were wondering if Riddle and Randy Orton would be getting their rematch for the Raw tag team titles against Alpha Academy at Royal Rumble, possibly on the Kickoff show, wonder no longer. It doesn’t appear to be happening.

It was a full card anyway.

It’s possible it still does but if so they’ll be pulling double duty. That’s because WWE announced seven more wrestlers who declared for the men’s Royal Rumble this Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

That brings the list of confirmed entrants up to 22:

  • Omos
  • Randy Orton
  • Riddle
  • Raw Tag Team Champion Otis
  • Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Robert Roode
  • Kevin Owens
  • Big E
  • AJ Styles
  • United States Champion Damian Priest
  • Johnny Knoxville
  • Sami Zayn
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Happy Corbin
  • Madcap Moss
  • Sheamus
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Montez Ford
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Austin Theory

Not a lot of room for surprises, but we’ll surely get something special that evening.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...