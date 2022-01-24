Seven more wrestlers declare for Royal Rumble match

If you were wondering if Riddle and Randy Orton would be getting their rematch for the Raw tag team titles against Alpha Academy at Royal Rumble, possibly on the Kickoff show, wonder no longer. It doesn’t appear to be happening.

It was a full card anyway.

It’s possible it still does but if so they’ll be pulling double duty. That’s because WWE announced seven more wrestlers who declared for the men’s Royal Rumble this Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri:

That brings the list of confirmed entrants up to 22:

Omos

Randy Orton

Riddle

Raw Tag Team Champion Otis

Raw Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Kevin Owens

Big E

AJ Styles

United States Champion Damian Priest

Johnny Knoxville

Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Not a lot of room for surprises, but we’ll surely get something special that evening.