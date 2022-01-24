Bruce Prichard is sure Vince McMahon will run WWE for the next 25-30 years

You’d think that maybe with the NXT creative team reporting to him now, WWE Senior Vice-President and Executive Director of Raw & SmackDown Bruce Prichard wouldn’t have time to podcast.

But he still does. Maybe that’s because, even when he’s off talking to Conrad Thompson about wrestling’s past, he knows he can always count on Vince McMahon to be on the job charting sports entertainment’s future?

While chatting about Royal Rumble 2005 on the most recent edition of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the former Brother Love told Thompson he’s not surprised McMahon is still running WWE 17 years later. In fact, he expects that to be the case for a long time to come...

“I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years.”

If Prichard’s correct, that means Vince will be WWE’s Chairman and chief booker until he’s somewhere between 101 and 106 years old. But Bruce points to Vince’s mother, Vicky, who is currently 101.

Happy 100th birthday to my mom! I hope I have her genetics :) — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 11, 2020

“His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

There’s a lot of speculation about WWE possibly being for sale, and Nick Khan’s role as a McMahon successor. Not sure where Prichard’s thoughts fit into that picture. His quote could just be something he knows his boss wants to hear.

Sometime between now and 2052, we’ll find out.

h/t: Post Wrestling for transcription