WWE on FOX, Mia Yim involved in #FreeAli trend

On Jan. 16, Mustafa Ali shared he’d requested WWE release him from his contract.

After a year of roster reductions explained as budget-cutting moves, it had been believed the company was now granting requests like Ali’s. But there was no update from the 35 year old wrestler or his employers for days, then on Jan. 20 we heard WWE did not plan to release him. So on and off for the last several days, fans have been tweeting with #FreeAli.

At times the hashtag was used on messages about Mustafa, and/or how WWE failed to utilize his many talents. Other times, it was added to tweets about other topics.

Recently, #FreeAli has cracked Twitter’s trending topics list. That seems in part to be because some say the WWE on FOX account has blocked them for using it. Ali himself involved himself there when he blocked WWE on FOX in solidarity with fans...

It’s also probably because Ali’s former RETRIBUTION stablemate Mia Yim became the biggest name to join the cause...

WWE’s strategy for dealing with bad publicity online is typically just to wait until it blows over, so there’s probably not much reason to think #FreeAli will result in Ali actually being released. But then it’s not entirely clear why they want to hold onto someone they haven’t had a use for in over three months, and never really understood to begin with.

Keep hope alive.

#FreeAli