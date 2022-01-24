WWE announces STUPENDOUS plans for STUPENDOUS WrestleMania week

In case you thought maybe “STUPENDOUS” — WWE’s chosen buzzword for promoting WrestleMania 38 — would go the way of GUNTHER’s planned surname, think again.

The company unveiled the line-up for everything it has planned the around the two-night event at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, and the whole thing is still STUPENDOUS.

As first reported by @dallasnews, the most stupendous week in @WrestleMania history is coming to Dallas featuring two nights of #WrestleMania 38, #WWERaw, #SmackDown, #WWENXT Stand & Deliver, Hall of Fame, and Superstore Axxess.https://t.co/HpQIoVwgzR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2022

Outside of WrestleMania on Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, there’s not a lot of detail in either the original Dallas Morning News’ story or WWE.com’s write-up of today’s announcement.

The biggest piece of new news is an NXT Stand & Deliver event (minus the pesky TakeOver branding) as part of the return of the full pre-pandemic ‘Mania week line-up. This will be the first time NXT has been outside Orlando area since Feb. 2020’s TakeOver: Portland.

Stand & Deliver seems likely to be a themed-episode of NXT’s usual Tuesday night show, simply because there’s not really anywhere else to put it unless WWE wants to go head-to-head with Dynamite on Wednesday. As part of their WrestleMania 38 travel packages, SmackDown is already announced for Fri., April 1 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. The Hall of Fame Ceremony figures to be Thursday night, possibly from Axxess’ location at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The “Raw After WrestleMania” is also set for American Airlines Center on April 4.

Thoughts on this STUPENDOUS news, Cagesiders?