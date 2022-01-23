WWE Royal Rumble 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender to either the Raw (WWE) or SmackDown (Universal) championship for the men, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re less than a week from showtime with this card set up:

Women’s Royal Rumble

Everyone who is announced for the match so far: Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Mickie James, Tamina, Shayna Baszler, Summer Rae, Aliyah, Shotzi

Men’s Royal Rumble

Everyone who is announced for the match so far: Kevin Owens, Big E, AJ Styles, United States Champion Damian Priest, Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Lesnar won the title at Day 1 in a surprise after his Universal title match was cancelled when Roman Reigns was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE ran back the originally scheduled Fatal 4-Way to determine top contender and Lashley emerged victorious. Here we are.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Considering everything going on with Lesnar being tied up with the WWE championship, Adam Pearce said he was given the task of simply finding an opponent for Reigns. He chose Rollins. There wasn’t much of any explanation for it, but they have a rich history they’re drawing heavily on to sell this.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Bianca Belair was on the verge of winning a triple threat match to become top contender once again when Lynch herself interfered to make sure it didn’t happen. Instead, Doudrop came away with the victory to set this match up.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

When Maryse couldn’t stop interfering in matches in favor of Miz over Edge, Phoenix showed up to be the equalizer. Now, they’re set to fight it all out amongst each other.

That’s the card.

It seems unlikely anything more will be added, considering the event isn’t getting a special start time. Two Royal Rumbles takes a lot of time!

Like the card?