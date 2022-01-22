Summer Rae responds to fans upset over WWE calling her a ‘Legend’

Summer Rae appeared on Friday Night SmackDown this week as a member of the audience, just there enjoying the show but also keeping her eye on Natalya. It wasn’t treated like a big return in the way Lita’s appearance was, but WWE managed to get her on TV ahead of the Royal Rumble so that they could promote her upcoming entry into said Royal Rumble.

Naturally, plenty of fans were upset about her being referred to as a “WWE Legend.”

Of course they were.

Her response:

“I am seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a Legend ... I don’t make the rules, y’all. They said what they said.”

What makes this so silly is the fact that WWE so often uses the term “Legend” to simply refer to anyone who used to work for the company and sometimes still does. This has been the case for many years now, long enough that no one should be getting upset over its usage while claiming Summer Rae is unworthy of the title.