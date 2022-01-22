Eric Bischoff got some WWE catering, may have finally gotten Naomi a Sonya Deville match

We still don’t know exactly what Sonya Deville’s problem with Naomi is, but Deville again made it her mission to screw over the former SmackDown Women’s champion last night (Jan. 21).

This time, the untitled authority figure made herself referee for Naomi’s match with Charlotte Flair. It’s a trick Deville’s pulled before, and as she did last year for Shayna Baszler, Sonya ensured Naomi took the loss.

The other untitled authority figure on WWE television, Adam Pearce, has been getting pretty frustrated with his partner’s actions. And seeing as he was getting coached up by a Hall of Famer when Deville did Naomi dirty this time, Pearce decided to do something about it.

Scrap Daddy pitched a Deville vs. Naomi match to “upper management”, and it seems they like the idea as much as Eric Biscoff did. That match is booked for next Friday’s Royal Rumble go home, along with New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Big E vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

As for Easy E?

Love him or loathe him, gotta respect the hustle.