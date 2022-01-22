The stars were out at SmackDown in Nashville

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown emanated from Nashville, which meant the stars were out in force, baby! At various points in the evening we were treated to special appearances from celebrities and returning Legends alike:

Jimmie Allen, a Grammy-nominated country music artist who appeared to be having a blast

Kid Rock, a 5-time Grammy winner and WWE Hall of Famer, who I think was just doing his best to look as cool as possible

Summer Rae, who was just hanging out in the crowd watching the show, I guess? She was outwardly threatening to Natalya, who she’ll see in the Royal Rumble in a week’s time

Eric Bischoff, who was there to give advice on leadership to Adam Pearce, who is getting utterly fed up with Sonya Deville’s bullshit

Jeff Jarrett, who I think just really wanted to hear Rick BOOGS say his name in person

That’s without mentioning the fact that multiple wrestlers from Monday Night Raw showed up and got involved in the action throughout the evening, or that Johnny Knoxville was back again. What a night for the blue brand, huh?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: