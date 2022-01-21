The Usos banned from ringside for Royal Rumble Universal title match

The main event of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured two wrestlers from Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, teaming up to take on the SmackDown tag team champions with stipulations that would heavily impact the Universal championship match scheduled for Royal Rumble later this month.

How bout that?

Rollins challenged The Usos to a match with a partner of his choosing, with the added stipulation that if they won, Jimmy & Jey would be banned from ringside when he takes on Roman Reigns for his title on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis. Reigns had a counter offer — yes, but a loss would mean Rollins wouldn’t get a title shot at all.

Well, as you already know from reading the title of this here post, Rollins & Owens emerged victorious — thanks to Reigns himself showing up and laying Seth out with a Superman punch, leading to a disqualification — and The Usos are now banned from ringside for the big match at the even bigger event.

I’ll let you decide if that makes it any more likely that Rollins will actually win the match.

