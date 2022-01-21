Reigns acknowledgement, Kofi vs. Madcap 2 booked for SmackDown

At long last, someone will acknowledge Roman Reigns. And the next chapter in the epic rivalry between Kofi Kingston and Madcap Moss will be written.

WWE’s added two things to the line-up for SmackDown tonight (Jan. 21) in Nashville. Until this afternoon, a non-title rematch between Women’s champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi (aka, “Will Sonya Deville get caught with her jacket off?!?!”) was the only thing booked for the show.

The Tribal Chief just broke Brock Lesnar’s record for the longest ever Universal title reign. His cousins The Usos will celebrate that achievement tonight. Sure hope no one crashes the Island of Relevancy during the ceremony...

In addition to that, Kofi Kingston will continue trying to get back at Moss & his pal Happy Corbin. The heels interrupted his Royal Rumble announcement, then Madcap “hilariously” cheated to pin the former WWE champ.

Can he get payback? Join us in our live blog and we can find out together.