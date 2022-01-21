Oddsmakers think Royal Rumble will be a big night for Brock Lesnar

With a little more than a week from the show, betting lines for Royal Rumble don’t really tell us much beyond what bookies think whoever-it-is that gambles on exhibitions with scripted outcomes will do with their cash. Whatever value the odds have for predicting or spoiling the outcome won’t until closer to the Jan. 29 show... that’s when the “smart” money (people with first or second-hand knowledge of the script) comes in.

Still, the “Betting Preview” sent around by Oddschecker is an interesting way to discuss a couple of big questions around next Saturday’s PPV Premium Live Event. Namely, “How is WWE going to get to the rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 main event?” and “Who the heck is going to win the Women’s Rumble?”

On that first one, Lesnar is not only currently favored to retain his WWE title when he faces Bobby Lashley — he’s also the favorite to win the Men’s Rumble. Lashley’s numbers are good for an underdog, though. And they’re giving the All Mighty the same chance to win the Rumble as both guys in the Universal championship, where Reigns is seen as a safer bet to keep the belt than Seth Rollins is to take it.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar -200 (66.7% implied chance of winning)

Bobby Lashley +150 (40%) Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins Roman Reigns -275 (73.3%)

Seth Rollins +200 (33.3%) Men’s Royal Rumble Brock Lesnar +250 (28.6%)

Big E +550 (15.4%)

AJ Styles +800 (11.1%)

Omos +800 (11.1%)

Bobby Lashley +1000 (9.1%)

Roman Reigns +1000 (9.1%)

Seth Rollins +1000 (9.1%)

Drew McIntyre +1200 (7.7%)

Kevin Owens +1200 (7.7%)

The Rock +1200 (7.7%)

Austin Theory +1600 (5.9%)

Damian Priest +1600 (5.9%)

The Women’s title match on the card gives the St. Louis card its biggest longshot. And not only is Becky Lynch expected to keep her belt, but the two Rumble favorites are Raw brand Superstars who’d presumably come after it. But the oddsmakers don’t seem to have any stronger sense of who’s winning the Women’s Rumble than we do.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop Becky Lynch -1000 (90.9% implied chance of winning)

Doudrop +550 (15.4%) Women’s Royal Rumble Alexa Bliss +400 (20%)

Bianca Belair +400 (20%)

Bayley +450 (18.2%)

Liv Morgan +500 (16.7%)

Charlotte Flair +700 (12.5%)

Rhea Ripley +800 (11.1%)

Nikki Bella +1000 (9.1%)

Paige +1000 (9.1%)

Lita +1200 (7.7%)

Raquel Gonzalez +1200 (7.7%)

The only other announced match on the card is the mixed tag between The It Couple and The Grit Couple. The house likes the Hall of Famers.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse Edge & Beth Phoenix -275 (73.3% implied chance of winning)

The Miz & Maryse +200 (33.3%)

Place your bets.