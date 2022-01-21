WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 21, 2022) with a show emanating from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring all the latest build to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event coming up on January 29.

Advertised for tonight: Naomi is getting a non-title rematch against SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Naomi lost against Flair two weeks ago thanks to Sonya Deville abusing her powers once again, but was granted this rematch after pleading her case to Adam Pearce.

We’ll also presumably have some follow-up to Raw’s closing angle where the Usos ambushed Seth Rollins, who is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Royal Rumble.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 21