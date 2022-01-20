NXT ratings fall down to a record-low level

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 18) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT garnered 587,000 viewers for a 0.11 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 50th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. These numbers are all down from last week’s 647,000 viewers, 0.14 demo rating, and 40th place finish.

The demo rating of 0.11 is tied for the lowest number that NXT has recorded on the USA network since moving to Tuesday nights in April 2021. The number might just drop even lower when the Olympics bump NXT over to the SyFy network for a couple episodes next month.

This episode of NXT didn’t have a special theme name, nor did it feature main roster star AJ Styles. The big hook was WALTER wrestling in the main event against Roderick Strong. Hey, if not too many people tuned in to see WALTER’s controversial name change at the end of the episode, maybe WWE can just pretend like it never happened. That doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

