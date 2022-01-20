Report: Sami Zayn re-signs with WWE

In the latter half of 2021, there was a lot of chatter on the rumor mill about the expiring WWE contracts of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Zayn even posted the best cryptic tweet about his future during that time. Would one or both men bolt WWE to explore opportunities elsewhere?

Well, we learned last month that Owens re-signed with WWE, and now his best friend has reportedly followed suit. According to Fightful, Zayn has re-signed and will be with WWE for several more years. Perhaps Owens and Zayn really will get to fight forever, or at least for several more years together in WWE.

Zayn has received increased television time of late as an obnoxious comedic heel on SmackDown. He had a very entertaining Canadian alpha male thing going on with Brock Lesnar last month, and this month he’s showing off his inner jackass opposite Johnny Knoxville. Zayn also happens to be the number one contender to Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental championship.

Are you looking forward to seeing a lot more Sami Zayn on WWE television over the next few years, Cagesiders?