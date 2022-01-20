Paul Heyman is tired of cutting promos for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE as a babyface last year at SummerSlam. Paul Heyman was aligned with Roman Reigns at the time, which meant Brock had to cut his own promos on the microphone. Talking has often been cited as one of Brock’s weaknesses, particularly back in 2012 when he returned to WWE from UFC and was immediately feeling the feelings that John Cena feels.

But babyface Brock has been holding his own just fine on the mic in recent months, even now with Heyman back in his corner. In an interview on Casio’s Cut, Heyman joked that he’s relieved to see Brock has finally picked up a microphone:

“Thank god! My throat was getting sore just espousing the virtues of The Beast, The Conqueror, the reigning, defending undisputed WWE Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar. So thank god he decided to pick up a microphone and do some talking. I’m tired of talking about him!”

Heyman is one of the best bullshit artists in the history of pro wrestling, and he’s till in tip-top form. He proved that later in the interview by coming up with the following reason why fans near Huntsville, Alabama should buy tickets to a WWE house show there on March 20:

“What’s interesting about this show is that it’s so close to WrestleMania. And there is a big mindset here in WWE right now to always shake things up...and heading into WrestleMania, the question then becomes...who is going to do something that completely disrupts the patterns that emerge on the way to WrestleMania?” “If I were to advocate for someone to do something historic, or counsel someone to completely change the plans going into WrestleMania, I wouldn’t do it on television. I’d do it at a live event! Because it’s where people least expect it. And doing something that’s unexpected gets far more publicity than doing something that’s expected.” “So if I’m a fan...and I’m anywhere near Huntsville, Alabama, I’m getting tickets to this event. Because that’s where something historic is gonna happen on the road to WrestleMania that completely changes the dynamic of a show that goes down in history.”

Never change, Paul.

