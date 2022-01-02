Drew McIntyre is reportedly having neck issues

Drew McIntyre beat Madcap Moss in a singles match at the Day 1 pay-per-view last night (Sat., Jan. 1, 2022) in Atlanta, Georgia, before being attacked backstage by both Moss and Happy Corbin. Said attack ended with an injury angle, where the two rulebreakers used a chair to injure McIntyre’s neck.

WWE posted the following kayfabe injury update after the show:

INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. pic.twitter.com/5Bju1faAW8 — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022

As it turns out, that injury angle was done to cover for a legitimate issue he’s currently having with his neck. That’s according to PW Insider, who report his neck has gotten bad enough in recent weeks that he needs to miss some time to undergo testing. He reportedly left the arena in a neck brace and his immediate future is up in the air until the results of that testing come back.

For now, he’ll be off television.

The timing couldn’t be worse, considering we’re just weeks away from the second biggest WWE show of the year, Royal Rumble, and a couple months out from the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Insider does say the hope is he won’t miss much time at all.

Stay tuned.