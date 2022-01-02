The Usos have a new finisher, with the Dudley Boyz’ blessing

The Usos and The New Day opened the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view in Atlanta with a fantastic match that ended with something of a surprise finish. It wasn’t that The Usos retained the SmackDown tag team titles, it was how they did it.

With a 3-D:

The Usos with a 3D to retain the Tag Titles #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/I75Kdnu7EZ — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) January 2, 2022

Commentary called it the “1-D” as in “1 and Done” as in “We the 1’s.” Hey, it fits, and it’s always been a cool finisher. Naturally, we wondered how The Dudley Boyz would feel about Jimmy & Jey using it and it turns out they got the blessing from Bubba:

Best Tag team finisher in the business.…thanks for he blessings uce. @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150 https://t.co/ZcHbKaedq6 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 2, 2022

And Devon loved it too:

Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!! — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) January 2, 2022

The Dudley Boyz have beaten The New Day with that move before, so maybe it was just good ol’ fashioned tape study that led to this. Wouldn’t that be something?

Either way, it would appear The Usos have a new finisher and we’re all better off for it. Except, of course, The New Day.