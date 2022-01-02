WWE Day 1 is in the books and while it wasn’t the show the company intended it to be, considering one half of the main event was forced out due to COVID, it was still one hell of a show to get the year started right. There was a lot of good wrestling mixed in with a few surprises.
Overall, a fun evening on Peacock!
Here are all the highlights and fallout videos from the show:
- Cesaro gets fired up against former partner Sheamus
- The Usos turn Trouble in Paradise into pain for The New Day
- Drew McIntyre tosses Madcap Moss the length of the ring
- Migos are ready to show out in front of the WWE Universe
- RK-Bro join forces with Migos for epic entrance
- Montez Ford soars over the ring post to take out RK-Bro
- Edge brings back The Brood vibes
- The Miz attempts to beat respect out of Edge
- Liv Morgan hits Becky Lynch with awe-inspiring powerbomb
- Lashley sends Lesnar crashing through a barricade
- The Usos deliver win for Roman Reigns
- RK-Bro asks WWE Universe for help
- Beth Phoenix is Edge’s ace in the hole
- Becky Lynch wasn’t caught off guard
- Full Day 1 highlights
