Multiple returns on NXT 2.0 this week

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 was largely about WALTER becoming GUNTHER after tearing the house down with Roderick Strong in a fun main event match that set up a future Imperium vs. Diamond Mine slugfest. All fun stuff (except for the name change, your mileage may vary there)!

But the rest of the show featured a bunch of returns:

Saurav Gurjar, who is now acting as a heater for Grayson Waller

Sarray, who says she went home to rediscover herself and after finding her necklace she was reminded of who she is, the Warrior of the Sun

Dante Chen, who disappeared for months and was back to say he was injured but is ready to make a splash once again

Duke Hudson, who showed up to attack Chen and his opponent on the night, Guru Raaj, for reasons unknown.

There’s reason to be interested in all of them, but we’ll see how it goes for them moving forward.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: