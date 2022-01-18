Creed Brothers, Enofe & Blade advance in Dusty Classic

The opening round of this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on NXT 2.0 this week.

In the first match-up, The Creed Brothers from The Diamond Mine took on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. It ended up being a showcase for Julius & Brutus, with Malcolm Bivens hyped for his guys ringside. The duo will move on to the semifinals where they await the winner of Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward next week.

Later, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, who only got in thanks to Harland getting disqualified for being himself a bit too much, went at it with Legado Del Fantasma. In yet another shocker, thanks to an unintended assist from NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Enofe & Blade scored the rollup pinfall victory to bust everyone’s bracket.

They’ll be taking on the winner of MSK vs. Jacket Time next week.

