Ratings for SmackDown and Rampage dip on Jan. 14

The ratings are in for Jan. 14, and after starting 2022 with positive swings, Friday night’s pro wrestling shows saw all their numbers decline for their latest episodes.

On FOX, SmackDown’s final audience figure was 2.174 million. That was a slightly more than 4% decline from Jan. 7. The .56 rating among 18-49 year olds also fell slightly — approximately 3.5%.

That number landed WWE’s blue brand in second place for the night, trailing only ABC’s Shark Tank. SmackDown did win among 18-34 year olds (.35 to Shark Tank’s .33).

On cable, Rampage’s declines were steeper. The 526K viewers AEW drew for TNT was a little more than 10.5% below the week before. The show fell to a .20 in 18-49, a greater than 16.5% decline. It ranked 15th among cable originals.

WWE continues building toward Royal Rumble this week, while AEW will have the rare live Friday broadcast. We’ll see how that changes things.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily