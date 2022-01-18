Ex-WWE Talent Development exec Canyon Ceman reflects on his time with the company

For almost a decade, Canyon Ceman was a fixture behind the scenes for WWE. The former Olympic beach volleyball player worked with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the company’s talent development program. At the time of his exit from WWE last summer, he was a Senior Vice-President.
That exit was unexpected at the time, and some reports indicated it may have been a result of Adam Cole’s NXT contract expiring earlier than many in WWE thought. Of course, shortly after Ceman’s July release, a rebrand of NXT and revamp of the development program was announced. That effort seems to have culminated with the firing of much of Triple H’s brain trust earlier this month.
In his first public statement since his departure, Ceman doesn’t directly address any of that directly. Instead, the thoughts shared on his LinkedIn page are positive, especially those he shares about Levesque:
In the spirit of 2022, and a new chapter about to begin, I want to say thank you and a final LinkedIn goodbye to my past chapter at WWE.
I am grateful to WWE for an adventurous 9.5 year run as a leader in talent development.
-It was an adventure to articulate and execute the vision, for talent development and NXT, of HHH/ Paul Levesque, a visionary leader with world class creativity and discipline, and a good human. We were fortunate to lead a team of passionate and interesting humans like Matt Bloom, William Regal, Kristin Altman, Paul Fair, Cami Levin, Ali Bologna, Danielle Vastola, Amanda Tustian, Scott Amann, Gregg Bernard...and many more true professionals at WWE HQ past and present.
I am most proud of:-the efforts we made towards professionalization and globalization of athlete acquisition and development, India, Dubai, Japan, China, Saudi, Mexico, Australia, Chile, Germany, etc. What a ride!!!- our role in the Women’s empowerment movement in WWE, from Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, so proud of Sara Amato and all we accomplished-the culture of respect and empowerment we built at the WWEPC, as we launched and grew NXT and NXTUK… -and of the superstars launched and stories created through all of these projects.
-It was fun and fulfilling to develop athletes and humans at the WWE Performance Center with unique and committed people like Head Coach Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, Sara Amato, Robbie Brooks, Steve Corino, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, Ryan Katz, Jeremy Borash, Sean Hayes, Malissa Lappas, medical, creative, and the rest of the WWEPC coaches and staff. Too many to name but you know who you are. We had a great run during some magical years. Your passion and commitment are inspiring.
-It was an honor and pleasure to recruit and work with WWE and NXT Sports Entertainers, who are among the hardest working and most passionate/ creative athletes I have ever been around. To watch them perform for the rabid NXT audience from 2012-2021 was inspirational. The performance art of pro wrestling is worthy of respect… the more you learn the more impressed you become with all that it requires. Creative Physicality.
-Finally, I am grateful to my wife Kimberly Johnson Ceman for all the sacrifices she made to allow me to work and travel as much as I did. Our 3 resilient kids are thriving, and she deserves much of the credit.
Gratitude and Respect
We had a great run, but it’s time to move on to our next chapter.
Announcement coming soon :) !
