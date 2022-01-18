Ex-WWE Talent Development exec Canyon Ceman reflects on his time with the company

For almost a decade, Canyon Ceman was a fixture behind the scenes for WWE. The former Olympic beach volleyball player worked with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the company’s talent development program. At the time of his exit from WWE last summer, he was a Senior Vice-President.

That exit was unexpected at the time, and some reports indicated it may have been a result of Adam Cole’s NXT contract expiring earlier than many in WWE thought. Of course, shortly after Ceman’s July release, a rebrand of NXT and revamp of the development program was announced. That effort seems to have culminated with the firing of much of Triple H’s brain trust earlier this month.

In his first public statement since his departure, Ceman doesn’t directly address any of that directly. Instead, the thoughts shared on his LinkedIn page are positive, especially those he shares about Levesque: