Kevin Owens handed Damian Priest his first singles pinfall loss on the main roster

Damian Priest was a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble. His angle with Bad Bunny started at the Rumble, and so did his main roster run. After two years in NXT that included a North American championship reign, Priest became and has remained a Raw Superstar.

He also never suffered a pinfall or submission loss in singles action — until last night (Jan. 17) when Kevin Owens feigned injury, leaving Priest open for a Stunner, and the three count.

There have been losses over the past year. Priest’s been on a few losing tag teams, and he was pinned by The Miz & John Morrison in a handicap match when Bad Bunny left WWE after their WrestleMania 37 win. There have been multiple disqualification losses, especially since he started working his “you won’t like me when I’m angry” character late last year.

But across 69 (nice) matches on the main roster since Jan. 31, 2021, Priest had never lost a singles match by pinfall or submission. That streak is over.

Does it mean anything? Probably not. It didn’t feel like never losing was an essential part of the 39 year old’s act, or that he was on the cusp of a main event run. Owens is a made man, so he didn’t get beat by a nobody. And while the pin was clean, KO did heel it up en route to the finish, so there’s some cover for Priest there.

Let us know what you think. And pour one out for the United States champion’s streak.