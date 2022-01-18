Stan the T-Rex, a SmackDown for Peyton & other highlights from The Rock on Manningcast

Finally... Eli & Peyton Manning went two-on-one with The Great One.

As promised, Dwayne Johnson was a guest on the Monday Night Football simulcast hosted by the two great quarterbacking brothers. The Wild Card playoff game they were covering didn’t turn out to be terribly exciting, but at least The Rock gave us a few electrifying moments in sports entertainment.

Or maybe it was Stan generating that electricity? We learned that DJ and his old boss Vince McMahon both own Tyrannosaurus Rex skulls. Rocky’s “badass” fossil is named Stan, and led to quite a bit of discussion online (not terribly surprising considering the Los Angeles Rams were already in control of the game by the time Johnson joined the Manningcast):

“The Rock” talks about his T-Rex skull “Stan” pic.twitter.com/TUQR3aqOw5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 18, 2022

Rock’s story about Stan is true (it sold to an undisclosed buyer at auction in 2020 for $31.8 million), but many pointed out that replicas of the “most complete T-Rex skull ever found” are available, too.

If I were you, I wouldn’t question The Rock’s T-Rex credentials. Otherwise, you might get the same Rock Bottom he volunteered to give Hall of Famer Peyton:

. @TheRock is ready to give Peyton Manning the Rock Bottom.pic.twitter.com/KWVE7IXJwL — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 18, 2022

Manningcast viewers were also treated to some tales of Johnson’s football days, playing with some of Peyton’s fellow Canton inductees like Warren Sapp & Ray Lewis. We also got a look at some of young DJ’s sweet, sweet locks...

“The time I spent at the University of Miami and the lessons I learned down there were tremendous and I’ll take them with me forever.”@TheRock joined the ManningCast last night and you know they had to open up with some talk.



: @espn pic.twitter.com/oXd29DTY6o — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 18, 2022

Peyton Manning: “Every time Ray Lewis hit me, he’d drive me down into the ground and then he’d use me to help himself get up and he’d whisper in my ear, ‘I’ll be back in a couple minutes, you punk.’” pic.twitter.com/QwIkrMX43l — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) January 18, 2022

And last but certainly not least, we were reminded that Rocky would have gotten the Glengarry leads from Mitch & Murray, because he knows his A-B-Cs. Johnson had his Terramana tequila prominently displayed behind him all night, and took a swig after his attempt to virtually inspire a Cards comeback ended in disaster...

.@TheRock was giving the Cardinals a motivational speech ... then Kyler threw a pick-six pic.twitter.com/EVVCkkNizf — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022

He also plugged the XFL reboot that’s supposed to be coming out way sometime in the future. Will he be pitching that during a WrestleMania run?

We’ll let you know if we smell The Rock cooking that up. Let us know what you thought of his Manningcast appearance.