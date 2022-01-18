WWE video packages remain their most effective form of promotion

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley was always a weird main event match for WWE to book for Monday Night Raw this week. They’re both heels, and both are challenging for top titles at Royal Rumble in less than two weeks. That meant either one of them loses when they shouldn’t, or the match wouldn’t get a finish.

WWE went with the latter.

It sucked.

What’s funny is it’s entirely avoidable. There would have been absolutely nothing wrong with booking either or both to go over clean on lesser competition to make them look stronger leading into the aforementioned title matches. Then they can just play the video packages they’ve put together, like this absolute banger on Lashley and Brock Lesnar that aired last night:

That right there is much better promotion for their match than anything they did with Lashley in the ring. It’s so good it renders damn near anything that comes before or after it moot. Just ride this right on into the match in St. Louis on Jan. 29.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: