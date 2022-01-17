New entrants confirmed for Royal Rumble matches

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured multiple wrestlers declaring for the Royal Rumble in the women’s match and one more declaring for the men’s match.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, fresh off a loss in a top contender’s match that would have given them a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women’s championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, did the smart thing and announced entry into the battle royal.

On the men’s side, Kevin Owens declared he’s entering the match with the hopes of squaring up with his good friend, Seth Rollins, after Rollins brings the Universal championship to the red brand.

As if.

Here are the updated lists of confirmed entrants in both matches.

Women’s:

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Naomi

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Brie Bella

Nikki Bella

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Lita

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Dana Brooke

Natalya

Mickie James

Tamina

Shayna Baszler

Summer Rae

Aliyah

Shotzi

Men’s: