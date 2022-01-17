Let’s read too much into Becky Lynch’s comment on Asuka’a Instagram

Last August, more than a month after her last television appearance, WWE Women’s Grand Slam champion Asuka tweeted a picture of herself with her arm in a sling/brace. Almost five months later, it remained pretty much the only “news” we had about her absence until a report last week that she should be available for the Royal Rumble later this month.

That report is all we need to start looking for signs of a return on the Empress’ social media. Sometimes, like with this photoshop job of Asuka-as-Darkseid taking out the Justice League by shooting Omega Beams out of her eyes...

... that can be a little tricky. Other times, like with this clip of her hitting Becky Lynch with green mist during a 2020 contract signing segment on Raw, it’s a bit more straight-forward:

And when Big Time Becks jumps in the comments for a bit of banter?

WHATCHA GONNA DO, BROTHERS & SISTERS, WHEN SPECULATION-MANIA RUNS WILD ON YOU?

Seriously, though. Can Asuka come back for the Raw Women’s title she never lost, and actually give Becky an interesting program in the process?

That would be cool. Not Asuka-as-Darkseid cool. But cool.