WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Jan. 17, 2022) from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in St. Louis.

Advertised for tonight: Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar making a fool of him with simple “knock, knock” jokes on last week’s show. Elsewhere, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to “react” to the fact that Doudrop is now number one contender to her title. Meanwhile, Randy Orton and Riddle lost the Raw tag team titles last week and questions abound regarding the future of the team. All that and more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 17