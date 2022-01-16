The 2022 Dusty Classic bracket revealed

WWE spent yesterday slow dripping the reveal of each of the eight teams who will participate in this year’s Dusty Classic tournament. Now, the bracket has been released:

The great thing about the Dusty Classic this year is that there are no real favorites going into the tournament. With the new direction of NXT, you can make just as much of a case for a team like Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward pulling the miracle run as you can for The Creed Brothers of The Diamond Mine as you can for Malik Blade & Edris Enofe (who only got in because Harland can’t control himself) as you can for MSK going back-to-back.

You get the point.

If I’m filling out a bracket here, I’m going with MSK making it to the finals but falling short of the repeat at the hands of Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, a team who has been on the verge of a push for a while and just needs something like a Dusty Cup to catapult them into a legitimate run.

Who’s your pick?