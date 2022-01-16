Mustafa Ali requests his release from WWE

Just a short time ago, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to make clear that he would like to be released by WWE:

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

The message in the video reads:

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. “Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

That doesn’t read like a disgruntled wrestler who isn’t getting enough television time or creative direction, although he has been vocal about wanting more in that way in the past. It does sound like he’d like to continue pro wrestling while pursuing something more and WWE makes that impossible. He hasn’t expanded on his message any more than what is included in that video, however.

Ali has been with the company dating back to 2016 and outside of a planned push cut short by injury and his being leader of RETRIBUTION, he has been used sparingly, despite his immense talents.

We’ll keep you updated on any news that comes from this.