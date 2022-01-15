Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Doudrop earning a Royal Rumble title match against Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H. turning on Rhea Ripley, and Sami Zayn being a jackass, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Aliyah

It looked like Aliyah’s first match on SmackDown was going to be a loss against veteran Natalya. WWE instead turned the tables with a clever angle where the underdog babyface pinned Natalya in record time.

Stock Up #2: Alpha Academy

In a genuinely surprising result, Randy Orton did the job on Raw and put over Alpha Academy. Otis and Chad Gable are now the tag team champions, with the road to WrestleMania right around the corner.

Stock Up #1: Lita

Sasha Banks is out with an injury, and there’s nobody left on the SmackDown women’s roster who is at Charlotte Flair’s level. Enter Lita. The WWE legend played a major role on SmackDown, letting fans know that she isn’t planning to just be a one-and-done Royal Rumble entrant. Lita thinks she has one more run left in her, and she hammered that point home by taking out Flair with a Twist of Fate.

Now let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

It’s been a strange few months trying to figure out if these guys were back in the Hurt Business or not. They come to the ring with the Hurt Business gear and music when they wrestle, but they are jobbers, and Bobby Lashley and MVP don’t acknowledge their existence. This week’s (Jan. 10) Raw cleared up any lingering confusion when Lashley and MVP told them to get lost. Bob beat the crap out of both of them when they tried to ambush him later in the show.

Stock Down #2: New Day

All three members of the New Day had a rough week. King Xavier Woods revealed he is injured and will miss the Royal Rumble. Big E has yet to win a match on TV since dropping the WWE championship at Day 1, and this week he was used to put over Seth Rollins. Then there’s the other former WWE champion, Kofi Kingston, who was actually pinned by Madcap Moss on last night’s (Jan. 14) SmackDown.

Stock Down #1: Xia Li

After several weeks of vignettes and hype, Xia Li made her main roster debut on the Dec. 10 episode of SmackDown. Her initial angle as The Protector appeared to set up Natalya as her first opponent. Yet here we are more than a month later, and Li has yet to reappear in the ring or compete on television. Even worse for her, Aliyah is the one who got the big debut win against Natalya last night. Has WWE already dropped the angle between Li and Natalya?

Xia wrestled against Natalya and Shotzi on house shows in late December and last weekend, so it’s not like she’s been away from WWE during this time. They are simply choosing to keep her off television, it appears.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?