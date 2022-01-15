NXT announces the field for 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic

Just like they did with last year’s Survivor Series teams, WWE rolled out the teams for this year’s Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic via Twitter on a Saturday afternoon.

Ahhh, sweet, sweet social media #engagement...

This one makes a bit more sense. They did give us some warning yesterday (Jan. 14), and the tournament does start next Tues., Jan. 18. Anyway, here’s who will challenge to be the seventh male duo to have their names engraved on the Dusty Cup:

Reigning winners MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter)

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, who qualified last week with a disqualification win over Joe Gacy & Harland

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed)

Who ya got?