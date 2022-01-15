Aliyah set a record on SmackDown

This is one hell of a way to get a new babyface over, huh?

WWE stumbled into something good when Guinness World Records recognized Natalya as a three-time world record holder in multiple categories. She’s had a long, illustrious career, filled with accomplishments. The latest she can add to the list is using that to help get Aliyah over on Friday Night SmackDown.

Indeed, in her attempt to add a fourth world record to her resume, Nattie inadvertently assisted in giving Aliyah her first — the fastest win in WWE history.

Natalya’s plan was genius: she would beat Aliyah up before the bell ever rang, and once the referee signaled to start the match, she would hop the pin. Boom, a three second victory. And all was going swimmingly, until Aliyah got the jump on her and executed a roll up that was just good enough to get the job done.

In 3.17 seconds.

A new record.

