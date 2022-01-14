Updated list of confirmed entrants in the Royal Rumble

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown add four new entrants into the men’s Royal Rumble match. First, a backstage promo gave us Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss making their intentions clear (watch here). Then, Sami Zayn said he’ll be in to get payback on that damn Johnny Knoxville. Finally, Kofi Kingston read a royal decree from King Woods that while Xavier may be out due to injury, The Hand of the King must still participate.

That brings the list of confirmed entrants in the men’s match to 14.

Big E

AJ Styles

United States Champion Damian Priest

Johnny Knoxville

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Sheamus

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Sami Zayn

Kofi Kingston

Over on the women’s side, there were no announcements of new participants. That makes sense, too, considering the promotion went ahead and dropped 19 names just last week, leaving just 11 spots for any other potential surprises.