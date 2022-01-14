The Viking Raiders are now top contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles

With The Usos having disposed of The New Day in their latest meeting just last week, the SmackDown tag team champions kicked off this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown looking for new challengers. They informed us — even going so far as to give full introductions for everyone — that a Fatal 4-Way match would determine who would get a title shot “some time down the road.”

“That’s a classic little clause in a contract,” Pat McAfee remarked. “Good luck to all of them.”

All of them turned out to be:

The Viking Raiders Los Lotharios Jinder Mahal & Shanky Cesaro & Monsoor

In the end, it was Erik and Ivar who made it through the skirmish, pinning Los Lotharios to win the match and earn the future title shot. The Usos seemed elated about it, and they stared each other down to end the segment.

We’ll see that match ... well, whenever we see that match.

Get complete SmackDown results and coverage of this week’s show right here.