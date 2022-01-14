Lita, a debut, and Sami Zayn’s version of Jackass booked for SmackDown

As is their wont, WWE didn’t have a lot announced in advance for SmackDown tonight (Jan. 14). But they’ve come through with several additional segments for the show in Omaha — including some not-at-all-surprising details about what the returning Seth Freakin’ Rollins will be doing at Chi Health Center.
@WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins come face-to-face
Lita returns to the blue brand! @AmyDumas
@SamiZayn promises to out-"Jackass" @realjknoxville with his show "InZayn"
@WWE_Aliyah makes her #SmackDown singles debut against @NatbyNature
Seeing as he’s challenging for the Universal title at Royal Rumble at the end of the month, Rollins will of course be “face-to-face” with champion Roman Reigns. Beyond that...
- Lita makes her first appearance on the blue brand in almost 20 years, just one week after the Hall of Famer was announced for this year’s women’s Rumble match.
- Sami Zayn’s issues with men’s Rumble entrant Johnny Knoxville continue, and Sami will try to beat Knoxville at his own game when he premieres “his own stunt show, InZayn.”
- Three-and-a-half months after she was drafted to SmackDown, Aliyah finally gets a singles match. She probably gonna lose to Natalya, but at least WWE.com called her “an Up-and-coming sensation”.
