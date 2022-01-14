Lita, a debut, and Sami Zayn’s version of Jackass booked for SmackDown

As is their wont, WWE didn’t have a lot announced in advance for SmackDown tonight (Jan. 14). But they’ve come through with several additional segments for the show in Omaha — including some not-at-all-surprising details about what the returning Seth Freakin’ Rollins will be doing at Chi Health Center.

Seeing as he’s challenging for the Universal title at Royal Rumble at the end of the month, Rollins will of course be “face-to-face” with champion Roman Reigns. Beyond that...

Lita makes her first appearance on the blue brand in almost 20 years, just one week after the Hall of Famer was announced for this year’s women’s Rumble match.

Sami Zayn’s issues with men’s Rumble entrant Johnny Knoxville continue, and Sami will try to beat Knoxville at his own game when he premieres “his own stunt show, InZayn.”

Three-and-a-half months after she was drafted to SmackDown, Aliyah finally gets a singles match. She probably gonna lose to Natalya, but at least WWE.com called her “an Up-and-coming sensation”.

Sound like a show you want to watch? Do it with the Cageside gang in our live blog here.