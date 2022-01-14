Not all Royal Rumble saves are equal

It’s Royal Rumble season, and that excites us pro wrestling sports entertainment fans for a lot of reasons. The WrestleMania implications. The way the Rumble matches lends themselves to statistics and trivia. The surprise entrants.

There are also the creative spots the performers come up with to avoid being eliminated.

WWE knows we’re into these things. That’s why we get things like this Supercut of with “30 miraculous Royal Rumble Match saves”. In addition to reliving the oohs, awws and holy $#!+s, this video also made the Cageside offices realize that not all Rumble saves are the same. Or, as our General Geno Mrosko put it, “I like how they put super standard saves right alongside incredible crazy shit.”

So as we get ready for this year’s Rumble matches on Sat., Jan. 29, kick back and enjoy the above four minutes of skinning the cat interspersed with Kofi Kingston, Naomi & Kacy Catanzaro doing incredible crazy shit.