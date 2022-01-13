Xavier Woods is injured and will miss the Royal Rumble

While performing his hosting duties on G4TV, King Xavier Woods revealed that he is injured and will be out of action for a little while.

He said he tore a leg muscle while jumping off the ropes:

“So I tore my plantaris...it’s the muscle underneath your calf.” “I was jumping in the ring to do a DDT...just jumping off the rope...so like four to six weeks and I’ll be good.”

That timetable for his recovery means he will miss Royal Rumble 2022, which is scheduled to take place on Sat., Jan. 29.

The SmackDown roster is in very rough shape right now with recent injuries to Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, and now Woods. On top of that, WWE released Jeff Hardy and Toni Storm last month.

WWE released more than 80 wrestlers in 2021 and has done a bad job of creating new stars to challenge the top champions. So all it takes is a few injuries to some key wrestlers, and everything falls apart. That’s the state of the SmackDown roster right now. Seth Rollins is coming over from Raw to fill in as Roman Reigns’ opponent at the Royal Rumble, and more reinforcements might be needed to get SmackDown through this stretch.

Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa have been working some main roster dark matches lately, so maybe it’s time for WWE to give them a shot.